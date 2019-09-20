Dream11 Team South Africa Women vs Board President’s XI Warm-Up Twenty-20 Match 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 SA-W vs BPXI-W at CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat: Before the South Africa Women cricket team start their international campaign in India, they will have a chance to assess the conditions by playing a warm-up game against the Board President’s XI in Surat, on Friday.

The focus is expected to be on a certain 15-year-old Shafali Verma, who has been picked in India Women’s Twenty-20 International squad that will face their South African counterparts in the series which all follow this game. The South African women would be desperate to take as many outputs as possible from this warm-up game to be completely prepared when they take on the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side.

TOSS – The toss between South Africa Women and Board President’s XI will take place at 10 AM (IST).

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: CB Patel International Cricket Stadium, Surat.

My Dream11 Team

Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt (C), Shafali Verma, Priya Punia, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Mansi Joshi.

SA-W vs BPXI-W Probable Playing XIs —

Given this one’s a warm-up match, the teams are allowed to use all the players in the squad. Thus there cannot be a proper playing eleven lined up for this one.

SQUADS–

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Lizelle Lee, N Mlaba , Tumi Sekhukhune , Nondumiso Shangase, Laura Wolvaardt.

Board President’s XI: Sushma Verma (captain & wicket-keeper), Devika Vaidya (vice-captain), Vanitha VR, Shafali Verma, Priya Punia, Jasia Aktar, MD Thirushkamini, Madhuri Mehta, Tarannum Pathan, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanuja Kanwar, Bharti Fulmali, Mansi Joshi, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar.

