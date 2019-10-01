Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team SAU vs TAS – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 11 Between South Australia vs Tasmania, Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 at Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia: In match no.11 of Marsh One-Day Cup 2019, hosts South Australia will take on Tasmania at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Tuesday. South Australia’s first home game in six seasons of Australia’s premier one-day tournament resulted in a disaster as they suffered a 5-wicket defeat against Tasmania. Opting to bat first, the hosts crumbled to 8/3 by end of the 2nd over. Alex Ross’s unbeaten 82 and Jake Lehmann’s 50 pushed the hosts to a respectable total of 228/9 in 50 overs. James Faulkner picked up the three wickets for the visitors. Opener Ben McDermott smashed an unbeaten century for Tasmania, he knitted a solid 132-run stand for the first wicket along with his partner Caleb Jewell, who scored 64 off 77 balls.

TOSS – The toss between South Australia and Tasmania will take place at 5.30 AM (IST).

Time: 6 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide, South Australia.

My Dream11 Team

George Bailey, Jake Lehmann (C), Jordan Silk, Alex Carey (wk), Matthew Wade (C), James Faulkner, Tom Cooper, Kane Richardson, Joe Mennie, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith.

SAU vs TAS Probable Playing XIs —

South Australia: Alex Carey (wk), Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann, Tom Cooper, Travis Head (C), Alex Ross, Cameron Valente, Joe Mennie, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Lloyd Pope.

Tasmania: Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (C/wk), Ben McDermott, Jordan Silk, George Bailey, Beau Webster, James Faulkner, Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith.

SQUADS —

South Australia: Alex Carey (wk), Callum Ferguson, Travis Head (C), Tom Cooper, Jake Lehmann, Alex Ross, Cameron Valente, Joe Mennie, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Lloyd Pope, Wes Agar, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen, Luke Robins.

Tasmania: Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (C), Jordan Silk, George Bailey, Beau Webster, James Faulkner, Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Jarrod Freeman, Alex Pyecroft.

