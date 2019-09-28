SAU vs TAS Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team South Australia vs Tasmanian Tigers Match 8 Marsh One-Day Cup 2019 Australian ODD – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match SAU vs TAS: Having been played as a single block of matches at the beginning of the season for the past six years, this summer’s tournament will span more than two months from September 21 to November 26 and be split by breaks for the Sheffield Shield. Another big change this year is the fact the tournament will be played in all six major cities, compared to just a handful of locations in previous seasons. While boutique grounds like Junction Oval in Melbourne and Drummoyne Oval in Sydney will be used again, the tournament will also return to Australia’s major venues, with games to be hosted at the WACA, the SCG, the MCG, the Gabba and a new venue, Metricon Stadium on the Gold Coast.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for SAU vs TAS

My Dream11 Team

George Bailey, Jake Lehmann (C), Jordan Silk, Alex Carey (WK), Matthew Wade (C), James Faulkner, Tom Cooper, Kane Richardson, Joe Mennie, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith

The match starts at 8:30 AM IST.

SAU vs TAS Predicted 11

South Australia: Alex Carey (wk), Callum Ferguson, Jake Lehmann, Tom Cooper, Travis Head (c), Alex Ross, Cameron Valente, Joe Mennie, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Lloyd Pope

Tasmanian Tigers: Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Ben McDermott, Jordan Silk, George Bailey, Beau Webster, James Faulkner, Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan Ellis, Jackson Bird, Riley Meredith

SQUADS:

South Australia: Jake Lehmann (c), Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, Joe Mennie, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Luke Robins, Alex Ross, Kane Richardson, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Adam Zampa

Tasmanian Tigers: Jordan Silk (c), George Bailey, Jackson Bird, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Alex Pyecroft, Gurinder Sandhu, Beau Webster

