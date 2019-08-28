DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Southern Vipers vs Loughborough Lightning KIA Women’s Super League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Women’s Super League T20 2019 Match 30 SV vs LL at Rose Bowl, Southampton: Southern Vipers and Loughborough Lightning will see each other in an inconsequential match on Wednesday before they face off again in the semifinal. Having won six matches, of which three came with a bonus point, the Vipers are placed at number two in the points table. They are currently in the middle of a five-match winning streak which had started with a win over Surrey Stars.

It has been a spectacular turnaround for Loughborough as they managed to win only one of their first four matches. Two of the defeats had come by huge margins against Western Storm and against today’s opponents Southern Vipers in the first leg. The Vipers have had an exact opposite run in their campaign. They started the tournament on a high after winning most of their inital matches. But they could not follow it up as they lost two of their last three outings in the last 10 days.

TOSS – The toss between Southern Vipers and Loughborough Lightning will take place at 11:00 PM (IST).

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Rose Bowl, Southampton.

SV vs LL Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Tammy Beaumont.

Batswomen: Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Chamari Atapattu, Mignon du Preez.

All-rounders: Georgia Elwiss, Kathryn Bryce.

Bowlers: Amanda Wellington, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Shabnim Ismail.

SS vs LL My Dream11 Team

Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Chamari Atapattu, Mignon du Preez, Tammy Beaumont (WK), Georgia Elwiss (C), Kathryn Bryce, Amanda Wellington, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Shabnim Ismail.

Southern Vipers: Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Tammy Beaumont (C & WK), Maia Bouchier, Thea Brookes, Paige Scholfield, Amanda Wellington, Fi Morris, Tash Farrant, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell.

Loughborough Lightning: Amy Jones (WK), Chamari Atapattu, Mignon du Preez, Abbey Freeborn, Georgia Elwiss (C), Georgia Adams, Jenny Gunn, Kathryn Bryce, Sarah Glenn, Shabnim Ismail, Kirstie Gordon.

SQUADS–

Southern Vipers: Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Tammy Beaumont (C & WK), Maia Bouchier, Thea Brookes, Paige Scholfield, Amanda Wellington, Fi Morris, Tash Farrant, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Marie Kelly, Stafanie Taylor, Carla Rudd, Issy Wong.

Loughborough Lightning: Amy Jones (WK), Hayley Matthews, Chamari Atapattu, Mignon du Preez, Georgia Elwiss (C), Georgia Adams, Jenny Gunn, Kathryn Bryce, Kirstie Gordon, Tara Norris, Sarah Glenn, Alice Monaghan, Abbey Freeborn, Jo Gardner, Lucy Higham.

