SL-A vs BN-A Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Bangladesh A vs Sri Lanka A 3rdUnofficial ODI, Bangladesh A tour of Sri Lanka Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match BN-A vs SL-A: With all to play for in the final contest, hosts Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the third and final match of the three-match unofficial ODI series. The rubber is now tied at one game apiece after Bangladesh A won the second ODI at R Premadasa Stadium on Thursday. The final match between the two sides will be played at the same venue on Saturday. Bangladesh on Thursday bounced back to level the series after registering a 1-wicket win. A fine half-century from opener Mohammad Naim (68 runs) and skipper Mohammad Mithun (58 runs) helping the Tigers to clinch the match in the final over.

In the first unofficial ODI, the hosts put up a fine performance with the ball to bundle Bangladesh for for for 116 runs. The Lankans won the game easily with 7 wickets to spare. Skipper Ashan Priyanjan was the star of the show picking up 4 wickets and also scoring a half-century to lead his side to victory.

Time: The third and final match Unofficial ODI series between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A will start at 9.45 AM (IST).

TOSS: The toss between Sri Lanka A and Bangladesh A will take place at 9.15 AM (IST).

Venue: R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

My Dream11 Team

Pathum Nissanka (VC), Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain (C), Ariful Haque, Kamindu Mendis, Sandun Weerakkody (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Shiran Fernando, Abu Hider and Sunzamul Islam.

SL-A vs BN-A Predicted 11s:

Bangladesh A: Anamul Haque (wicketkeeper), Saif Hassan, Afif Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Nayeem Hasan/S Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Mithun (C), Ariful Haque, Abu Hider Rony, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Abu Jayed.

Sri Lanka A: Pathum Nissanka, Amila Aponso, Ashen Bandara, Ramesh Mendis, Sandun Weerakkody (wicketkeeper), Kamindu Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan (C), Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne, Chamika Karunaratne, Shiran Fernando.

SQUADS:

Bangladesh A Squad: Mominul Haque (C), Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque, Nurul Hasan (wicketkeeper), Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Jahurul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Sunzamul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Ebadat Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Salauddin Sakil.

Sri Lanka A Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Ashan Priyanjan (C, Sandun Weerakkody (wicketkeeper), Priyamal Perera, Ishan Jayaratne , Asela Gunaratne, Amila Aponso, Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Shammu Ashan, Asitha Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Ashen Bandara, Shiran Fernando.

