Dream11 Team SL-U19 vs BD-U19 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 2nd Youth ODI Between Sri Lanka U19 vs Bangladesh U19, Youth ODI Series 2019 at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Khulna: The Sri Lanka Under-19s tour of Bangladesh has been hampered by unseasonal rainfall. Less than five sessions of play were possible in the first Youth Test. The second game was completed without any interruptions but the game ended in a draw. The scheduled first Youth ODI on Saturday was abandoned without a toss. Continuous rains in Khulna gave no chance of play. However, there is a good chance of play in the 2nd game of this 5-match series also to be hosted by Khulna.

My Dream11 Team

Keeper –Mohammad Prantik Nawrose Nabil

Batters – Nipun Dananjaya (captain), Ravindu Rasantha, Avishka Tharindu

All-Rounders – Navod Paranavithana (vice-captain), Shahadat Hossain, Meherob Hasan, Rohan Sanjaya

Bowlers – Mohammad Shahin Alom, Minhazur Rahman Mohanna, Yasiru Rodrigo

SL-U19 vs BD-U19 Predicted XIs

Sri Lanka U19: Nipun Dananjaya (captain), Ravindu Rasantha, Mohamed Shamaaz (wicketkeeper), Navod Paranavithana, Avishka Tharindu, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Dilshan Madushanka, Sandun Mendis, Yasiru Rodrigo, Rohan Sanjaya, Kavindu Nadeeshan

Bangladesh Under-19:

Alvi Haque, Mohammad Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Sajid Hossan Seam, Shahadat Hossain, Pritom Kumar, Amite Hasan (captain), Mohammad Shahin Alom, Ashraful Islam Siam

SQUADS:

Sri Lanka U19 Squad: Chihan Kalindu, Amshi de Silva, Nipun Dananjaya (captain), Navod Paranavithana, Mohamed Shamaaz (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Kahaduwaarachchi, Ravindu Rasantha, Avishka Tharindu, Chamindu Piyumal Wijesinghe, Rohan Sanjaya, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Yasiru Rodrigo, Dilshan Madushanka, Sadun Tharaka Mendis, Dilum Sudheera Thilakaratne, Sonal Dinush Gamage

Bangladesh U19 Squad: Shahadat Hossain, Amite Hasan (captain), Ashraful Islam Siam, Sajid Hossan Seam, Md. Asadullah Hill Galib, Alvi Haque, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Pritom Kumar, Noman Chowdhury, Mohammad Prantik, Nawrose Nabil (wicketkeeper), Shakib Shahariyer, SM Meherob Hasan, Minhazur Rahman Mohanna, Naimur Rahman Noyon, Md Saidul Islam Pramanik.

