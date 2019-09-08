Dream11 Predictions

Team Sri Lanka Under-19s vs UAE Under-19s ACC U19 Asia Cup 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Group B Match SL-Y vs UAE-Y at FTZ Sports Complex in Katunayake:

Hosts Sri Lanka Under-19s got their Youth Asia Cup campaign off to a dream start with a comfortable win against Nepal Under-19s. Dilshan Madushanka, Navod Paranavithana took three wickets apiece as they restricted Nepal to 159/9 in the restricted 42 overs. The Nepal team were in the driver’s seat at 115/2 after 29 overs. Kamil Mishara led the chase with a brilliant 55-run knock as the Lankans gunned down the target losing five wickets and 8.2 overs to spare.

They will be up against the UAE Under-19s on Sunday in their 2nd match. The United Arab Emirates team suffered a 6-wicket loss against Bangladesh in their first match. Osama Hassan (57) and Alishan Sharafu (34) rescued the UAE team from 27/5 but another collapse saw them lasting only 28 overs for 127. Bangladesh lost four wickets but completed the chase with 23.3 overs to spare.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka Under-19s vs UAE Under-19s will take place at 9 AM (IST)!

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: FTZ Sports Complex in Katunayake.

SL-Y vs UAE-Y My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Kamil Mishara

Batters – Nipun Dananjaya, Avishka Tharindu, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Osama Hassan (VC)

All-Rounders – Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Navod Paranavithana (C)

Bowlers – Dilshan Madushanka, Rishabh Mukherjee, Rohan Sanjaya

Dream11 Team

Kamil Mishara, Nipun Dananjaya, Avishka Tharindu, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Osama Hassan (VC), Sanchit Sharma, Alishan Sharafu, Navod Paranavithana (C), Dilshan Madushanka, Rishabh Mukherjee, Rohan Sanjaya

Probable Playing XIs —

Sri Lanka Under-19s: Nipun Dananjaya (C), Ravindu Rasantha, Kamil Mishara (WK), Navod Paranavithana, Avishka Tharindu, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ashian Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka, Rohan Sanjaya, Kavindu Nadeeshan.

United Arab Emirates Under-19s: Niel rohan lobo, Alishan Sharafu, Vritiya Aravind, Syed Haider, Muhammad Farazuddin, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan (C), Rishabh Mukherjee, Ansh Tandon, Sanchit Sharma, Akasha Tahir, Osama Hassan.

SQUADS —

Sri Lanka Under-19s: Nipun Dananjaya (C), Ravindu Rasantha, Kamil Mishara (WK), Navod Paranavithana, Avishka Tharindu, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Ashian Daniel, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka, Rohan Sanjaya, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Sandun Mendis, Amshi de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo.

United Arab Emirates Under-19s: Niel rohan lobo, Alishan Sharafu, Vritiya Aravind, Syed Haider, Muhammad Farazuddin, Karthik Palaniapan Meiyappan (C), Rishabh Mukherjee, Ansh Tandon, Sanchit Sharma, Akasha Tahir, Osama Hassan, Ashwanth Chidambaram, Anand Kumar, Aaron Benjamin.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL-Y Dream11 Team/ UAE-Y Dream11 Team/ United Arab Emirates U19 Dream11 Team/ Sri Lanka U19 Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.