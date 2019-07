DREAM11 PREDICTIONS

Dream11 Team SL vs BAN ODI Series 2019 – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s 2nd ODI Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo: Hosts Sri Lanka will start outright favourites after their comprehensive win in the opening ODI. It will be a new start for the hosts after the retirement of veteran Lasith Malinga. A win would mean that Sri Lanka will win their first bilateral series at home since 2016, which means a lot will be at stake for Karunaratne. Bangladesh will once again miss the services of Shakib al Hasan and that would hurt them.

Kusal Perera didn’t take the field in the second innings due to a stiff back but will play the second ODI. The hosts will also be forced to make a change to their XI with Malinga’s departure. Kasun Rajitha is likely to replace him for the second game.

My Dream XI Team

Keeper – Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera (VC)

Batsmen – Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar (C), Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Sabbir Rahman

All-Rounders – Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers – Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep.

Probable Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera (WK), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana/Dasun Shanaka, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Pradeep.

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (C), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun/Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed/Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam.

SQUADS —

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (C), Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Anamul Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Farhad Reza

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lasith Malinga, Wanidu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

Check Dream11 Prediction / SL Dream11 Team / BAN Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Sri Lanka Dream11 Team/ Bangladesh Dream11 Team/ Online Cricket Tips and more.