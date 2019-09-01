DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st T20I – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20I Match SL vs NZ at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele: New Zealand’s tour of Sri Lanka has not gone the way everyone anticipated. Given the island nation’s recent dismal performances, everyone predicted a cakewalk for the Kiwis. However, the Lankans showed their intent to regains their old cricketing glories and defeated the Kane Williamson-led side in the first side. After paying a hefty price for their complacency, the Blackcaps fought back to level the series 1-1.

The T20I series can thus be expected to be fought on equal footing. While New Zealand will miss the service of skipper Williamson, the home team would be led by Lasith Malinga. Both the teams would eye for experimentation keeping in mind next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Both the sides are filled with fresh faces awaiting for debut. The players, too, would be hoping to cash in the chances they have received and cement their spots.

Date: September 1, 2019.

TOSS: The toss between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perrera.

Batsmen: Kusal Mendis, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor.

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Collin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner.

Bowlers: Lasith Malinga, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi.

SL vs NZ My Dream11 Team

Kusal Mendis, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Kusal Perrera (WK), Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Collin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lasith Malinga, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi.

Probable Playing XIs —

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (C), Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce/Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggelejin, Tim Southee (C), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi.

SQUADS–

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (C), Lahiru Kumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanhidu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce/Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggelejin, Tim Southee (C), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Tom Bruce/Daryl Mitchell, Todd Astle, Seth Rance.

