Dream11 Team Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test, 2019- Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 1st Test Match Sl vs NZ at Galle International Stadium, Galle: New Zealand’s tour of Sri Lanka is all set to begin with the first Test of the two-match series at the Galle international stadium on Friday. The Blackcaps will look to brush away their World Cup disappointment and get a fresh start to their cricket. Also, they are looking a side which is taking the series with importance as they have brought four spinners with them, understanding the requirements of them on sub-continent tracks. However, they will also have the fact in their mind that all the tests they have played on this ground have seen them on the losing side.

Sri Lanka recently won a ODI series against Bangladesh and would hope to continue the winning form against New Zealand. The last test series that the islanders played was against South Africa in which they had triumphed 2-0. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side will have the home condition on their side and would be hoping to make full use of it.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will take place at 10:00 AM!

Time: 9.30 AM IST.

Venue: Galle International Stadium, Galle.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perera.

Batsmen: Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls.

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme.

Bowlers: Akila Dananjaya, Trent Boult, Suranga Lakmal, Ajaz Patel.

My Dream XI Team

Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kane Williamson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Kusal Perera, Colin de Grandhomme, Akila Dananjaya, Trent Boult, Suranga Lakmal, Ajaz Patel.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 1st Test Probable Playing XIs–

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando.

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme/Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Todd Astle/William Somerville.

SQUADS —

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dinesh Chandimal.

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, William Somerville, Neil Wagner, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Tom Blundell.

