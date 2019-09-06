DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Sri Lanka vs New Zealand T20I Series 2019- Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s 3rd T20I Match SL vs NZ at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele: Sri Lanka should be cursing their stars for losing the first two Twenty-20 Internationals against New Zealand. The third and final match holds no consequence to the series which has been already won by the visitors. Though the hosts did not play their best cricket, they had control over both the games and have every reason to consider themselves unlucky.

Despite being second in both the matches, some momentary brilliance had seen the Lasith Malinga-led side on the verge of winning in both. Winning the dead rubber could, however, mean consolation for the dismal performance that the hosts had as a team. Meanwhile, both the teams have been hit by few injury scares and the team selection would be interesting to witness. Though, the Kiwis would be heaving a sigh of relief with the return of Ross Taylor.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 PM!

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Kusal Perrera should be the ideal contender for this role, given the inexperience of his New Zealand counterpart Tim Seifert in the international arena.

Batsman: Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Tom Bruce should form the best batting line-up out of both the team in this fantasy contest.

All-rounders: Colin de Grandhomme’s exploits in last game should earn him an automatic slot in this category. He can be partnered with Isuru Udana.

Bowlers: It is always better to choose a team on the basis of current form and thus the bowlers should be Tim Southee, Seth Rance, Scott Kuggelejin and Akila Dananjaya.

12th Man: Though he hasn’t have the best of the series yet, Lasith Malinga should be the last man in this fantasy team just because of the sheer experience that he has in this format.

My Dream11 Team

Kusal Perrera (WK), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Isuru Udana, Tim Southee (C), Seth Rance, Scott Kuggelejin, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga (12th man).

SL vs NZ Probable Playing XIs —

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Wanidu Hasranga, Lasith Malinga, Lahiru Kumara.

New Zealand: Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggelejin, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Seth Rance.

SQUADS —

Sri Lanka (From): Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (wk), Avishka Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (C), Akila Dananjaya, Kasun Rajitha, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Madushanka, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Kumara.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (C), Seth Rance, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Tom Bruce

Check Dream11 Prediction / SL Dream11 Team / NZ Dream11 Team / Sri Lanka Dream11 Team/ New Zealand Dream11 Team/ Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.