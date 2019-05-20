Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team Sri Lanka vs Scotland 2nd ODI – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s ODI Sri Lanka vs Scotland at Edinburgh: The first ODI of the two-match series was washed away by rain and Sri Lanka would hope to get into some action on Tuesday in the second ODI. The time to test their players and get hold of the conditions before the World Cup is running out for the team from the island nation. Scotland, who are not be taking part in the upcoming multi-nation tournament, would be looking to grab any opportunity that comes in their way to play against any top teams.

Among the players, Dimuth Karunaratne, comeback man Lahiru Thirimane and Jeevan Mendis will look to take the field and test their abilities before the 10-nation tournament start in England this month.

Time: 11:00 local time, 15:30 IST, 10:00 GMT.

Venue: The Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh.

Pitch Conditions/Reports

With the weather set to be cloudy, the pitch will offer assistance to the seam bowlers. The team winning the toss would look to bowl first.

Average first innings score – 290 – Last five ODIs at the venue

Record of the chasing teams – Won – 2; Lost – 3

My Dream11 Team-

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, Kusal Perera (WK) Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Alasdair Evans, Lasith Malinga and Suranga Lakmal.

Probable XI-

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal.

Scotland: Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask/Dylan Budge, George Munsey, Craig Wallace, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal.

Bench: Michael Leask/Dylan Budge, Michael Jones, Gavin Main

Squads-

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Jeevan Mendis, Avishka Fernando.

Scotland: Matthew Cross (wk), Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask/Dylan Budge, George Munsey, Craig Wallace, Tom Sole, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal, Michael Leask/Dylan Budge, Michael Jones, Gavin Main.

