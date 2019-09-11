Dream11 Prediction

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots recorded the 2nd highest successful run-chase ever in the T20 history on Tuesday as they gunned down a mammoth 242 against the Jamaica Tallawahs. With this win, the Patriots added their first points in their tally. The Carlos Brathwaite-led side lost their first two matches before playing their first match at home that fetched them a win.

This will be in their second match in consecutive days as they host the Barbados Tridents this time. The Barbados team played their first match on Sunday night where they suffered a big loss to the Guyana Amazon Warriors. However, with three inform International stars – Alex Hales, Johnson Charles and JP Duminy in their batting line-up, the Tridents will be hopeful about being part of another high-scoring match.

TOSS – The toss between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridentswill take place at 3 AM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts.

Keeper – Devon Thomas (VC)

Batters – Evin Lewis (C), Laurie Evans, Johnson Charles, Alex Hales

All-Rounders – Fabian Allen, JP Duminy, Ashley Nurse

Bowlers – Alzarri Joseph, Roshon Primus, Rayad Emrit

Devon Thomas (VC), Evin Lewis (C), Laurie Evans, Johnson Charles, Alex Hales, Fabian Allen, JP Duminy, Ashley Nurse, Alzarri Joseph, Roshon Primus, Rayad Emrit

SKM vs BAR Probable Playing XIs —

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Devon Thomas (WK), Jason Mohammed, Sharmarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite (C) , Alzarri Joseph, Usama Mir, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell/Dominic Drakes.

Barbados Tridents: Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher, JP Duminy, Jason Holder, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh, Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Josh Lalor.

Squads

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Devon Thomas (WK), Jason Mohammed, Sharmarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite (C) , Alzarri Joseph, Usama Mir, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell/Dominic Drakes, Kjorn Ottley, Aaron Jones, Mohammad Hafeez, Jeremiah Louis, Sheldon Cottrell/Dominic Drakes, Keron Cottoy, Akeem Jordan.

Barbados Tridents: Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher, JP Duminy, Jason Holder, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh, Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Josh Lalor, Joshua Bishop, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Justin Greaves, Sandeep Lamichhane.

