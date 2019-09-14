DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Caribbean Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s CPL Match 11 SKN vs GUY at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts: With only one win from four matches so far, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots would be desperate to register a win in their home match against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

However, the Patriots should take inspiration from the only victory they have had this season which came when they chased 242, the second-highest in the history of T20 cricket, against Jamaica Tallawahs. St Kitts and Nevis will hope that their top-three Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans and Devon Thomas repeat their heroics against Guyana, too.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have won all of the three matches they have played and are only second to the table-toppers and defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders. They would be hoping to extend their winning run to another match as it will give them a great chance to overtake the Knight Riders on the basis of NRR.

TOSS – The toss between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Zouks will take place at 5 AM (IST)!

Time: 5.30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Devon Thomas.

Batsmen: Laurie Evans, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmeyer.

All-rounders: Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite.

Bowlers: Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd.

SKN vs GUY My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Devon Thomas, Laurie Evans, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmeyer, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Green, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd.

Probable Playing XIs —

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Devon Thomas (WK), Jason Mohammed, Shamarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Alzarri Joseph, Usama Mir, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik (C), Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Ben Laughlin, Imran Tahir.

SQUADS–

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Devon Thomas (WK), Jason Mohammed, Shamarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Alzarri Joseph, Usama Mir, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Kjorn Ottley, Aaron Jones, Mohammad Hafeez, Jeremiah Louis, Sheldon Cottrell/Dominic Drakes, Keron Cottoy, Akeem Jordan.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik (C), Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Ben Laughlin, Imran Tahir, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Saurabh Netravalkar, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Clinton Pestano, Qais Ahmad, Shadab Khan.

