Dream11 Team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks Caribbean Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s CPL Match 13 SKN vs SLZ at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts: Other than their record chase of 242 against Guyana Amazon Warriors, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ Carribean Premier League (CPL) campaign this year has been an abysmal one. They have lost four of their five matches and are in a desperate need to register a win if they are to stand with any chance of making it to the semi-final. From here on, they need to win all their remaining five matches and even a single defeat will hamper their cause.

The St Lucia Zouks are also in a similar kind of situation with only one victory so far. The team heavily depend on the batting powerhouse of Rakheem Cornwall and Andre Flecther at the top. The duo’s success is ey to the team as the batting line-up looks bleak down the order. However, the Zouks do have good slow bowlers, including some leg-spinners, in their rank. Those bowlers can come handy in the slog overs to slow down opponents’ scoring.

TOSS – The toss between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Zouks will take place at 3 AM (IST)!

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Andre Fletcher.

Batsmen: Laurie Evans, Evin Lewis, Sharmarh Brooks.

All-rounders: Rahkeem Cornwall, Fabian Allen, Colin de Grandhomme, Carlos Brathwaite.

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Hardus Viljoen.

SKN vs SLZ My Dream11 Team

Andre Fletcher, Laurie Evans, Evin Lewis, Sharmarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Fabian Allen, Colin de Grandhomme, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Hardus Viljoen.

Probable Playing XIs —

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Devon Thomas (WK), Jason Mohammed, Sharmarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Alzarri Joseph, Dominic Drakes, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell.

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (WK), Rahkeem Cornwall, John Campbell, Colin de Grandhomme, Roland Cato, Daren Sammy (C), Thisara Perera, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed, Hardus Viljoen, Kesrick Williams.

SQUADS–

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Devon Thomas (WK), Jason Mohammed, Sharmarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite (C) , Alzarri Joseph, Dominic Drakes, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Kjorn Ottley, Aaron Jones, Mohammad Hafeez, Jeremiah Louis, Usama Mir, Keron Cottoy, Akeem Jordan.

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher, Rahkeem Cornwall, John Campbell, Colin de Grandhomme, Roland Cato, Daren Sammy, Thisara Perera, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed, Hardus Viljoen, Kesrick Williams, Andre McCarthy, Kavem Hodge, Krishmar Santokie, Najibullah Zadran, Christopher Barnwell, Jeavor Royal, Keddy Lesporis.

