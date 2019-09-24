Dream11 Predictions

Team St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks Caribbean Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s CPL Match 21 SKN vs SLZ at Gros Islet:

With the tourney moving towards its business end, every game from here on would be massive. The 21st match of the league will see St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lock horns against St Lucia Zouks. Zouks have a mountain to climb as they are languishing at the bottom of the points table, after four defeats in six matches. On the other hand, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are in ominous form in this tournament courtesy four wins. The last time these two sides met, Akeem Jordan’s 4-33 and a 30-ball-65 by Evin Lewis were the pillars of the Patriots six-wicket win.

TOSS – The toss between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St Lucia Zouks will take place at 3 AM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Gros Islet

My Dream11 Team

Devon Thomas, Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Shamarh Brooks, Colin Ingram, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen (VICE CAPTAIN), Rahkeem Cornwall (CAPTAIN), Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed, Obed McCoy

SKN vs SLZ Predicted 11

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Colin Ingram, John Campbell, Colin de Grandhomme, Daren Sammy, Christopher Barnwell, Jeavor Royal, Hardus Viljoen, Kesrick Williams, Fawad Ahmed

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Devon Thomas, Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Carlos Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph

SQUADS

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Colin Ingram, John Campbell, Colin de Grandhomme, Daren Sammy, Christopher Barnwell, Jeavor Royal, Hardus Viljoen, Kesrick Williams, Fawad Ahmed, Jahmar Hamilton, Keddy Lesporis, Andre McCarthy, Jeavor Royal, Roland Cato

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Devon Thomas, Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Carlos Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Keron Cottoy, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Mohammed, Usama Mir, Jeremih Louis, Dominic Drake’s, Kjorn Ottley, Akeem Jordan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SKN Dream11 Team/ SLZ Dream11 Team/ St Lucia Zouks Dream11 Team/ St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.