Dream11 Team SKN vs TKR – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today's Eliminator Between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2019: Sitting at the top of the points table, Trinbago Knight Riders Warriors will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Providence Stadium, Guyana in the Eliminator of the CPL 2019.

The winner of this match will get a chance to make it to the Qualifier two where they will face the team which loses the Qualifier one. The team that loses the Eliminator will be knocked out of the tournament.

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Wicketkeeper – Denesh Ramdin

Batsmen – Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks

All-Rounders – Carlos Brathwaite, Kieron Pollard, Rayad Emrit, Khary Pierre

Bowlers – Sheldon Cottrell, Sunil Narine

Sheldon Cottrell, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Rayad Emrit, Shamarh Brooks, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Sunil Narine (vice-captain), Kieron Pollard, Khary Pierre, Denesh Ramdin (wk)

SKN vs TKR Probable Playing XIs —

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Denesh Ramdin (wk), Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Narine, Seekkuge Prasanna, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Javon Searles, Ali Khan, Khary Pierre, Mohammad Hasnain

Trinbago Knight Riders:Mohammad Hafeez, Rayad Emrit, Devon Thomas (wk), Laurie Evans, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Fabian Allen, Keron Cottoy, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes

Squads:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Mohammad Hafeez, Evin Lewis, Shamarh Brooks, Laurie Evans, Devon Thomas(w), Carlos Brathwaite(c), Fabian Allen, Keron Cottoy, Dominic Drakes, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Jeremiah Louis, Akeem Jordan, Usama Mir, Alzarri Joseph, Kjorn Ottley, Jason Mohammed

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Javon Searles, Denesh Ramdin(w), Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Sunil Narine, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Mark Deyal, Tion Webster

