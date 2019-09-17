Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team SKN vs TKR – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 14 Between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders, Caribbean Premier League 2019 at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts: Currently placed at the second spot in the points table, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have been in scintillating form in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2019. They cruised to their 4th consecutive win in the tournament after beating Jamaica Tallawahs. The defending champions posted a record total of 267/2 in their previous match. New skipper Kieron Pollard’s form in the ongoing edition has been one of the key factors for TKR’s success in this edition of CPL. The franchise has been successful in the absence of a couple of key players due to injury. Meanwhile, the hosts St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have played six matches thus far, they have two out of it and lost four. They began with back to back losses before bouncing back with a record 242-run chase. However, a perfect all-round match on Sunday moved them to No.3 in the points table.

SKN vs TKR Match Details

TOSS – The toss between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at 3 AM (IST).

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – Devon Thomas

Batters – Laurie Evans, Evin Lewis (VC), Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard

All-Rounders – Sunil Narine (C), Fabian Allen, James Neesham

Bowlers – Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Ali Khan

My Dream11 Team

Devon Thomas, Laurie Evans, Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons (C), Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (vc), Sunil Narine, Fabian Allen, Colin de Grandhomme, Usama Mir, Akeem Jordan and Khary Pierre.

SKN vs TKR Probable Playing XIs —

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Evin Lewis, Devon Thomas (WK), Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Sharmarh Brooks/Kjorn Ottley, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Usama Mir, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeem Jordan.

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin, Kieron Pollard (C), James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Anderson Phillip.

SQUADS —

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (From): Devon Thomas (wk), Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Fabian Allen, Kjorn Ottley, Usama Mir, Rayad Emrit, Sheldon Cottrell, Akeem Jordan, Shamarh Brooks, Jeremiah Louis, Dominic Drakes, Keron Cottoy, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Mohammed.

Trinbago Knight Riders (From): Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khary Pierre, Mohammad Hasnain, Javon Searles, Anderson Phillip, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Amir Jangoo, Mark Deyal, Akeal Hosein, Ali Khan.

