Dream11 Team SLZ vs BAR – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 17 Between St Lucia Zouks and Barbados Tridents, Caribbean Premier League 2019 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia: Surprisingly, both St Lucia Zouks and Barbados Tridents have played the fewest number of matches in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) – 4 and 3 respectively. Both teams are yet to play a match at their home ground. Despite playing some good cricket in the tournament, St Lucia have managed to get only two points in their tally but they will have a chance to increase that when they will host the Tridents on Friday night. Their solitary win came against Jamaica Tallawahs, who are present at the bottom of the table.

The inclusion of Colin Ingram should give stability in the batting of Zouks who have a good mixture of slow bowlers. On the other hand, the Barbados Tridents won one of the three matches they played and are placed at 5th in the table.

TOSS – The toss between St Lucia Zouks and Barbados Tridents will take place at 5 AM (IST)!

Time: 5.30 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Wicketkeeper – Leniko Boucher

Batters – Johnson Charles, Colin Ingram, Daren Sammy

All-Rounders – Rahkeem Cornwall, Colin de Grandhomme (VC), JP Duminy (C), Ashley Nurse

Bowlers – Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed

Leniko Boucher (vc), Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, John Campbell, Jason Holder, Jean-Paul Duminy, Rahkeem Cornwall (C), Sandeep Lamichhane, Fawad Ahmed, Obed McCoy.

SLZ vs BAR Probable Playing XIs —

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher, Rahkeem Cornwall, Colin Ingram, Colin de Grandhomme, John Campbell/Roland Cato, Daren Sammy, Kavem Hodge, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed, Hardus Viljoen, Kesrick Williams.

Barbados Tridents: Alex Hales, Johnson Charles, Leniko Boucher, JP Duminy, Jason Holder (C), Jonathan Carter, Hayden Walsh, Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane.

SQUADS —

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles, Alex Hales, Leniko Boucher (wk), Jean-Paul Duminy, Jason Holder (C), Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Roshon Primus, Hayden Walsh, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chemar Holder, Joshua Bishop, Shai Hope, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves.

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Kavem Hodge, Colin de Grandhomme, Daren Sammy (C), Hardus Viljoen, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed, Christopher Barnwell, Colin Ingram, John Campbell, Jahmar Hamilton, Keddy Lesporis, Andre McCarthy, Jeavor Royal.

