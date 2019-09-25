Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team SLZ vs GUY – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 22 Between SSt Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2019 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia: Searching for the elusive playoffs spot, St Lucia Zouks will host table-toppers Guyana Amazon Warriors in an exciting CPL 2019 clash on Wednesday. Guyana are the only unbeaten side in this year’s competition as they have already assured off a knockout spot.

Guyana’s bowling unit has been the real story behind their success in the ongoing edition of Caribbean T20 fest. They have bowled out opponents in their last four matches although they come across Colin Ingram and Andre Fletcher in St Lucia. The hosts will take out inspiration from their skipper – Darren Sammy to once again show that he has left enough ammunition in his tank when it comes to playing the shorter format of the game.

TOSS – The toss between St Lucia Zouks and Guyana Amazon Warriors will take place at 3 AM (IST)!

Time: 3.30 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Wicketkeeper – Andre Fletcher

Batsmen – Chanderpaul Hemraj, Colin Ingram (VC), Shimron Hetmyer (C)

All-Rounders –Shoaib Malik, Keemo Paul, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers – Imran Tahir, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed, Chris Green

My Dream11 Team

Chanderpaul Hemraj, Colin Ingram (vc), Shimron Hetmyer (C), Andre Fletcher, Shoaib Malik, Keemo Paul, Colin de Grandhomme, Imran Tahir, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed, Chris Green.

SLZ vs GUY Probable Playing XIs —

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Colin Ingram, John Campbell, Colin de Grandhomme, Daren Sammy (C), Christopher Barnwell, Jeavor Royal, Hardus Viljoen, Kesrick Williams, Fawad Ahmed

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Qais Ahmed, Imran Tahir

SQUADS —

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Colin Ingram, Colin de Grandhomme, Andre McCarthy, Christopher Barnwell, Daren Sammy (C), Hardus Viljoen, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams, Fawad Ahmed, John Campbell, Kavem Hodge, Jahmar Hamilton, Keddy Lesporis, Obed McCoy, Roland Cato

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik (C), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Ben Laughlin, Veerasammy Permaul, Qais Ahmad, Anthony Bramble, Keagan Simmons, Clinton Pestano

