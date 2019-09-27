Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team SLZ vs JAM – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 24 Between St Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs, Caribbean Premier League 2019 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia: Standing on the brink of elimination from the ongoing CPL 2019, both St. Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs will be eager for nothing less than win to keep their chances alive for the elusive playoff spot. With only two wins from 8 matches, Zouks and Tallawahs never managed to get going in the tournament despite showing flashes of brilliance in between.

Jamaican have something to cheer for as they registered an improbable win against Barbados earlier in the week to keep their chances for knockouts alive. Meanwhile, Zouks will seek inspiration from their two-time World Cup-winning skipper Darren Sammy to deliver the goods in their last home game of CPL 2019.

TOSS – The toss between St Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs will take place at 5 AM (IST).

Time: 5.30 AM IST

Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – Glenn Phillips, Andre Fletcher

Batsmen – Chadwick Walton, Colin Ingram, Chris Gayle

All-Rounders –Rahkeem Cornwall, Imran Khan, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers – Fawad Ahmed, Zahir Khan, Shamar Springer

My Dream11 Team

Glenn Phillips, Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Colin Ingram, Rahkeem Cornwall (vc), Colin de Grandhomme (C), Imran Khan, Kesrick Williams, Fawad Ahmed, Zahir Khan and Ramaal Lewis.

SLZ vs JAM Probable Playing XIs —

St Lucia Zouks: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Colin Ingram, Jamar Hamilton, Colin de Grandhomme, Daren Sammy (C), Christopher Barnwell, Jeavor Royal, Hardus Viljoen, Kesrick Williams, Fawad Ahmed.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Glenn Phillips, Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton (C), Liton Das, Dwayne Smith, Andre Russell, Imran Khan, Shamar Springer, Zahir Khan, Jade Dernbach and Ramaal Lewis.

SQUADS —

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher, Rahkeem Cornwall, Colin Ingram, Colin de Grandhomme, Jahmar Hamilton (wk), Daren Sammy (C), Christopher Barnwell, Hardus Viljoen, Jeavor Royal, Kesrick Williams, Fawad Ahmed, John Campbell, Kavem Hodge, Keddy Lesporis, Obed McCoy, Andre McCarthy, Roland Cato.

Jamaica Tallawahs: Chris Gayle, Glenn Phillips (wk), Chadwick Walton (C), George Worker, Dwayne Smith, Imran Khan, Shamar Springer, Javelle Glen, Ramaal Lewis, Jade Dernbach, Zahir Khan, Jermaine Blackwood, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Christopher Lamont, Derval Green, Steven Jacobs, Jerome Taylor, Trevon Griffith.

