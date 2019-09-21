Dream11 Predictions

Team St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders Caribbean Premier League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s CPL Match 18 SLZ vs TKR at Beausejour Stadium:

Both the sides have had contrasting seasons. While defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders have won four out of their five matches, the Zouks have lost four and would look to bounce back to keep the playoff hopes alive. For the Knight Riders, it would be an opportunity to get back to winning ways after the Patriots edged them out in the last encounter in the Super Over. The Knights have an astounding head-to-head record against the Zouks, where they have won 10 out the 12 games they played in CPL history.

TOSS – The toss between St Lucia Zouks vs Trinbago Knight Riders will take place at 5 AM (IST)!

Time: 5.30 AM IST

Venue: Beausejour Stadium.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – A Fletcher

Batsmen – K Pollard (vc), L Simmons, R Cato

All-rounders – S Narine, J Neesham, R Cornwall (c)

Bowlers – O McCoy, F Ahmed, K Williams, A Phillip

My Dream11 Team

A Fletcher, K Pollard (vc), L Simmons, R Cato, S Narine, J Neesham, R Cornwall (c), O McCoy, F Ahmed, K Williams, A Phillip

SLZ vs TKR Probable Playing XIs —

SLZ: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Kavem Hodge, Colin de Grandhomme, Colin Ingram, Daren Sammy (C), Hardus Viljoen, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed

TKR: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine/Mark Deyal, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (wk), James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Anderson Phillip

SQUADS —

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine/Mark Deyal, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (wk), James Neesham, Seekkuge Prasanna, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Anderson Phillip.

St Lucia Zouks: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Roland Cato, Kavem Hodge, Colin de Grandhomme, Daren Sammy (C), Hardus Viljoen, Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy, Fawad Ahmed, Christopher Barnwell, Colin Ingram, John Campbell, Jahmar Hamilton, Keddy Lesporis, Andre McCarthy, Jeavor Royal.

