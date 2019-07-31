Dream11 Team St. Petersburg Lions vs Dreux Cricket Club European Cricket League T10 Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T10 Match PTL vs DRX at La Manga Club: Russian T20 champions St. Petersburg Lions will lock horns with the club from France Dreux Cricket Club. In countries where cricket is not so popular, playing the game in a global stage is itself a big achievement for these teams. Cricket in France has been prevalent since long enough now with the national team participating in various ICC tournaments. However, the game has faced a vicious attack in Russia where the country refused to identify it as a registered sport. Thus, St. Petersburg must be lauded for the special effort they are putting in to sustain the game in their country.

TOSS – The toss between St. Petersburg Lions vs Dreux Cricket Club will take place at 2.15 PM (IST)

Time: 2.30 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club

Dream11 Tips & Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Anil Singh.

Batsmen: Akashdeep Singh, Mohammad Nisar, Niaz Hamza, Rinku Singh.

All-rounders: Vijay Gautam, Muhammad Bhatti.

Bowlers: Gaurav Bhati, Lalit, Afridi Yaseen, Wahid Abdul.

My Dream XI Team

Akashdeep Singh (C), Mohammad Nisar, Niaz Hamza, Rinku Singh, Anil Singh (WK), Vijay Gautam, Muhammad Bhatti, Gaurav Bhati, Lalit, Afridi Yaseen, Wahid Abdul.

Probable Playing XIs —

St. Petersburg Lions: Rinku Singh, Hrishiraj Talukdar, A Saxena, Rashid Mukhkhamed, Radzhinder Singh, Ashok Chowdhary, Anil Singh, Gaurav Bhati, Vijay Gautam, Lalit, Akashdeep Singh.

Dreux Cricket Club: Zahir Ammar, Mohammad Nisar, Gul Zahid, Rab Nawaz, Muhammad Bhatti, Niaz Hamza, Afridi Ishaq, Afridi Yaseen, Sher Afridi, Wahid Abdul, Ahmad Nabi, Naib Kamran.

