Dream11 Team Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunders KIA Women’s Super League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Women’s Super League T20 2019 Match SS vs LT at Stanley Park, Blackpool: The two bottom-ranked teams, Lancashire Thunder and Surrey Stars would be facing each other in what will be their last match of this T20 season. Both the teams would be desperate to win their last match and end the campaign which did not provide them any happy memories as such.

Surrey have failed massively in their bid to defend the KWSL title despite winning the first two matches on the trot. The last time they earned a point was in their third game against Southern Vipers which got washed out. Lancashire, on the other hand, has suffered a harsher fate and failed to win even a single match. Losing eight out of the nine matches, they managed a single point against Southern Vipers as a result of a tie.

Surrey Stars vs Lancashire Thunders Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Surrey Stars and Lancashire Thunders will take place at 2:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Woodbridge Road in Guildford.

SS vs LT Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Sarah Taylor.

Batswomen: Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Ria Fackrell.

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Dane van Niekerk, Emma Lamb.

Bowlers: Laura Marsh, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross.

My Dream11 Team

Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Harmanpreet Kaur, Ria Fackrell, Sarah Taylor (WK), Natalie Sciver (C), Dane van Niekerk, Emma, Laura Marsh, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross.

SS vs LT Probable Playing XIs–

Surrey Stars: Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor (WK), Dane van Niekerk, Natalie Sciver (C), Laura Marsh, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Amy Gordon, Gwenan Davies.

Lancashire Thunders: Tahlia McGrath, Sune Luus, Sophia Dunkley, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (C), Ria Fackrell, Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley.

SQUADS–

Surrey Stars: Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor (WK), Dane van Niekerk, Natalie Sciver (C), Laura Marsh, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Amy Gordon, Gwenan Davies, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Eva Gray, Grace Gibbs.

Lancashire Thunders: Tahlia McGrath, Sune Luus, Sophia Dunkley, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (C), Ria Fackrell, Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Danielle Collins, Alice Dyson, Eve Jones, Georgia Boyce.

