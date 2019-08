Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Team Surrey Stars vs Loughborough Lightning KIA Women’s Super League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Women’s Super League T20 2019 Match SS vs LL at Woodbridge Road in Guildford:

The Stars get ready to host the Lightening as they will be playing their first game in a week’s time as their previous fixture got abandoned due to rain. Both the sides have big names in their line up and that makes for a mouthwatering encounter between the two heavyweights.

Surrey Stars vs Loughborough Lightning Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Surrey Stars vs Loughborough Lightning will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Woodbridge Road in Guildford.

Surrey Stars vs Loughborough Lightning Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Sarah Taylor, Amy Jones (VC)

Batters – Mignon du Preez, Georgia Adams, Bryony Smith

All-Rounders – Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Dane van Niekerk (C)

Bowlers – Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Laura Marsh

My Dream11 Team

Sarah Taylor, Amy Jones (VC), Mignon du Preez, Georgia Adams, Bryony Smith, Natalie Sciver, Hayley Matthews, Dane van Niekerk (C), Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Laura Marsh

Surrey Stars vs Loughborough Lightning Probable Playing XIs–

Surrey Stars: Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor (WK), Dane van Niekerk, Natalie Sciver (C), Laura Marsh, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Amy Gordon, Gwenan Davies.

Loughborough Lightning: Amy Jones (WK), Hayley Matthews, Chamari Atapattu, Mignon du Preez, Georgia Elwiss (C), Georgia Adams, Jenny Gunn, Kathryn Bryce, Kirstie Gordon, Tara Norris, Sarah Glenn.

SQUADS–

Surrey Stars: Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor (WK), Dane van Niekerk, Natalie Sciver (C), Laura Marsh, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Amy Gordon, Gwenan Davies, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Eva Gray, Grace Gibbs.

Loughborough Lightning: Amy Jones (WK), Hayley Matthews, Chamari Atapattu, Mignon du Preez, Georgia Elwiss (C), Georgia Adams, Jenny Gunn, Kathryn Bryce, Kirstie Gordon, Tara Norris, Sarah Glenn, Alice Monaghan, Abbey Freeborn, Jo Gardner, Lucy Higham.

