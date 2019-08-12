Dream11 Team Prediction

Team Surrey Stars vs Southern Vipers KIA Women’s Super League 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Women’s Super League T20 2019 Match SS vs SV at Kennington Oval, London: Defending champions Surrey Stars made the most perfect start to their bid to retain the KIA Women’s Super League title. In their first match they came on top of a close encounter against Yorkshire Diamonds by 9 runs. The second games saw the Stars outperforming Lancashire Thunders on the following day. They would be hoping to extend their winning run when they face Southern Vipers at the Oval.

The Vipers, too, had a favourable start to the tournament as they defeated Lancashire by 34 runs. However, they could not replicate the same in their next outing and lost to Loughborough Lightning. Defending 142, the Vipers were in a commendable position but a dramatic turnaround of scenes in last two overs made sure Loughborough take the match by 2 wickets.

Surrey Stars vs Southern Vipers Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Surrey Stars and Southern Vipers will take place at 10:30 PM (IST).

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

Surrey Stars vs Southern Vipers Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Sarah Taylor.

Batswomen: Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Lizelle Lee, Tammy Beaumont.

All-rounders: Natalie Sciver, Dane van Niekerk, Stafanie Taylor.

Bowlers: Tash Farrant, Lauren Bell, Laura Marsh.

My Dream11 Team

Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Lizelle Lee, Tammy Beaumont (C), Sarah Taylor (WK), Natalie Sciver, Dane van Niekerk, Stafanie Taylor, Tash Farrant, Lauren Bell, Laura Marsh.

Surrey Stars vs Southern Vipers Probable Playing XIs–

Surrey Stars: Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor, Dane van Niekerk, Natalie Sciver (C), Laura Marsh, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Amy Gordon, Gwenan Davies.

Southern Vipers: Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Tammy Beaumont (C), Thea Brookes, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Paige Scholfield, Amanda Wellington, Carla Rudd (WK), Tash Farrant, Lauren Bell.

SQUADS–

Surrey Stars: Lizelle Lee, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor, Dane van Niekerk, Natalie Sciver (C), Laura Marsh, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Aylish Cranstone, Amy Gordon, Gwenan Davies, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Eva Gray, Grace Gibbs.

Southern Vipers: Danielle Wyatt, Suzie Bates, Tammy Beaumont (C), Thea Brookes, Stafanie Taylor, Maia Bouchier, Paige Scholfield, Amanda Wellington, Carla Rudd (WK), Tash Farrant, Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean, Issy Wong, Fi Morris, Marie Kelly.

