DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION & TIPS

Dream11 Team Surrey vs Essex South Group Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match SUR vs ESS at Kennington Oval, London: Despite being two most bottom-ranked team in the points table of South Group, Surrey and Essex both have plenty to play for as they both stand the slimmest of the chances to make it to the knockouts. Essex need to win their remaining two matches and hope that any three teams, which are also in the contention for a spot in the top four from South Group, end u losing at least a match in their remaining outings.

Surrey, too, is in a similar kind of a position and require an identical fate. This game against Essex would be their last of league game which they would be hoping to win by a big margin. After that, they would be praying to their stars that the loser of the game between Kent and Gloucestershire lose another match and Middlesex beat Somerset on Sunday. However, Middlesex losing to Hampshire today would also do the case for Surrey.

TOSS – The toss between Surrey and Essex South will take place at 10:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Ollie Pope.

Batsmen: Dan Lawrence, Will Jacks, Aaron Finch, Tom Westley.

All-rounders: Ravi Bopara, Sam Curran.

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach.

SUR vs ESS My Dream XI Team

Dan Lawrence, Will Jacks, Aaron Finch, Tom Westley, Ollie Pope (WK), Ravi Bopara, Sam Curran, Adam Zampa, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach.

Probable Playing XIs —

Surrey: Aaron Finch (C), Mark Stoneman, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes (WK), Jordan Clark, Ryan Patel/Rikki Clarke, Gareth Batty, Imran Tahir, Jade Dernbach.

Essex: Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater (WK), Dan Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Mohammad Amir, Sam Cook/Aaron Beard, Adam Zampa.

SQUADS–

Surrey: Aaron Finch (C), Mark Stoneman, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes (WK), Jordan Clark, Ryan Patel/Rikki Clarke, Gareth Batty, Imran Tahir, Jade Dernbach, Scott Borthwick, Ryan Patel/Rikki Clarke.

Essex: Cameron Delport, Tom Westley, Adam Wheater (WK), Dan Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Ravi Bopara, Paul Walter, Simon Harmer (C), Mohammad Amir, Sam Cook/Aaron Beard, Adam Zampa, Shane Snater, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook/Aaron Beard.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SUR Dream11 Team/ ESS Dream11 Team/ Surrey Dream11 Team/ Essex Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.