Dream11 Team Surrey vs Gloucestershire South Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match SUR vs GLO at Kennington Oval in London: Surrey, in the middle of a dismal run in this edition of Vitality T20 Blast, would be hoping for a turnaround when they lock horns with Gloucestershire in one of the games of South group. Of the six games they have played, victory has come on only one occasion and the bowlers are to be blamed for the misery.

Gloucestershire are also not in suitable situation but their lives look much easier than Surrey. With two wins, two defeats, one tie and two no-result matches, they have earned seven points from seven games. However, leading to their outing against Surrey they would be high on confidence having beaten Ken in the last match.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Surrey and Gloucestershire will take place at 10:30 PM (IST).

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Kennington Oval, London.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: O Pope.

Batsmen: M Hammond, Aaron Finch, W Jacks, I Cockbain.

All-rounders: R Higgins, Sam Curran, B Howell.

Bowlers: A Tye, I Tahir, T Curran.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Team

M Hammond, Aaron Finch (C), W Jacks, I Cockbain, O Pope, R Higgins, Sam Curran, B Howell, A Tye, I Tahir, T Curran.

Surrey vs Gloucestershire Probable Playing 11

Surrey: Aaron Finch, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (WK), Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty, Jade Dernbach (C), Imran Tahir.

Gloucestershire: Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Jack Taylor, Michael Klinger (c), Ian Cockbain, Miles Hammond, Andrew Tye, Chris Liddle, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (wk).

SQUADS–

Surrey: Aaron Finch, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (WK), Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Tom Curran, Gareth Batty, Jade Dernbach (C), Imran Tahir, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Rory Burns, Jamie Smith, Liam Plunkett.

Gloucestershire: Benny Howell, Tom Smith, David Payne, Jack Taylor, Michael Klinger (c), Ian Cockbain, Miles Hammond, Andrew Tye, Chris Liddle, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (wk), Graeme van Buuren, Chris Dent, Matt Taylor.

