Dream11 Team Surrey vs Kent Spitfires Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match SUR vs KET at the Oval, London: Kent could well be the best team in T20 Blast right now after three successive wins. In their last match, they came on top of Essex by 22 runs and would be hoping for a similar kind of result when they lock horns with Surrey. The table-toppers have a net run-rate of +1.089 at the moment to reflect the might of their performance so far.

Surrey, on the other hand, has been in the middle of a roller-coaster ride this season. Suffering hefty defeats at the hands of Essex and Middlesex, they made a comprehensive comeback to put on a stupendous performance in their third game against Glamorgan. The Jade Dernbach-led side decimated their opponents by 92 runs to register their first victory of the season. However, another heartbreak greeted them as their fourth outing of the season ended in a tie. Batting first, Kent had posted a total of 144 against Sussex which their bowlers could not defend.

Surrey vs Kent Spitfires Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Surrey and Kent Spitfires will take place at 10.30 PM (IST).

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: The Oval, London.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Jordan Cox.

Batsmen: Aaron Finch, Mark Stoneman, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Heino Kuhn.

All-rounders: Jordan Clark, Mohammad Nabi.

Bowlers: Tom Curran, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Imran Qayyum.

My Dream XI Team

Aaron Finch (C), Mark Stoneman, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Heino Kuhn, Jordan Cox (WK), Jordan Clark, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Curran, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Imran Qayyum.

Probable Playing XIs —

Surrey: Mark Stoneman, Aaron Finch, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope (WK), Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Rikki Clarke, Ryan Patel, Gareth Batty, Imran Tahir, Jade Dernbach (C).

Kent Spitfires: Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson (wk), Heino Kuhn, Mohammad Nabi, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Adam Milne, Hardus Viljoen, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum.

SQUADS–

Surrey: Mark Stoneman, Aaron Finch, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope (WK), Jordan Clark, Tom Curran, Rikki Clarke, Ryan Patel, Gareth Batty, Imran Tahir, Jade Dernbach (C), Ben Foakes.

Kent Spitfires: Daniel Bell-Drummond (c), Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson (wk), Heino Kuhn, Mohammad Nabi, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Adam Milne, Hardus Viljoen, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum, Sean Dickson, Callum Haggett, Matt Milnes.

