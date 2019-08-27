DREAM11 PREDICTION

Dream11 Team Surrey vs Somerset Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s South Group Match SUR vs SOM at Kennington Oval, London: In what will turn out to be an important encounter in the South Group, Surrey will host Somerset. Both the teams are among the seven that are fighting it out for the three spots of top-four in this group. Sussex have already sealed their spot in the top quarter and have confirmed themselves of a home quarterfinal tie after winning eight matches. Glamorgan, sitting at the very bottom of the South Group, are already out of contention for the knockouts.

Surrey is just a place ahead of them and still stand a slim chance of making it to the quarterfinals. They have 10 points from 12 matches and have registered four victories so far. For them to make it to the top four of this group, they will need to win all their remaining matches and hope that the other teams lose at least one or both the games. Somerset, on the other hand, are currently placed at number 4 and just a single win to make it to the next round. They have won six matches so far and have acquired 13 points from 12 games.

TOSS – The toss between Surrey and Somerset will take place at 10:30 PM (IST)!

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Riverside Ground, Kennington Oval, London

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Tom Banton.

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Tom Abell, Aaron Finch, Will Jacks.

All-rounders: Roelof van der Merwe, Sam Curran.

Bowlers: Gareth Batty, Imran Tahir, Max Waller, Jerome Taylor.

My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam, Tom Abell, Aaron Finch, Will Jacks, Tom Banton (WK), Roelof van der Merwe, Sam Curran, Gareth Batty, Imran Tahir, Max Waller, Jerome Taylor.

SUR vs SOM Probable Playing XIs —

Surrey: Aaron Finch (C), Mark Stoneman, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes (WK), Jordan Clark, Ryan Patel/Rikki Clarke, Gareth Batty, Imran Tahir, Jade Dernbach.

Somerset: Babar Azam, Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Eddie Byrom, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Groenewald, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller.

SQUADS —

Surrey: Aaron Finch (C), Mark Stoneman, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes (WK), Jordan Clark, Ryan Patel/Rikki Clarke, Gareth Batty, Imran Tahir, Jade Dernbach, Conor McKerr, Scott Borthwick, Ryan Patel/Rikki Clarke.

Somerset: Babar Azam, Tom Banton, Tom Abell (C), James Hildreth, Eddie Byrom, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Groenewald, Jerome Taylor, Max Waller, George Bartlett, Ollie Sale, Jamie Overton, Dominic Bess.

