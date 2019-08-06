Dream11 Team Sussex Sharks vs Glamorgan South Group, Vitality T20 Blast 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match SUS vs GLA at County Ground, Hove: Sussex Sharks find themselves in the middle of a great run and are yet to lose a match in this season of T20 Blast. They would be hoping to extend their winning run to another match when they face Glamorgan at the County Ground in Hove. With four wins, Sussex sit at the second spot in points table and are the only side yet to face a defeat.

Glamorgan’s tale has been the exact opposite of Sussex. While the Sharks have not lost a single match, Glamorgan have not won one. Of the five games they have played, defeat was the result in four of them while the other one ended in a tie. This is a long tournament and the hopes are not lost for Glamorgan and a victory against Sussex could revive their fate. However, it won’t be easy given how brutal their opponents have been in the tournament so far.

Sussex Sharks vs Glamorgan Match Details

TOSS – The toss between Sussex Sharks and Glamorgan will take place at 6:30 PM (IST).

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Hove.

Sussex Sharks vs Glamorgan Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: C Cooke.

Batsmen: P Salt, C Ingram, L Wright, F Zaman, L Evans.

All-rounders: D Wiese.

Bowlers: R Topley, Rashid Khan, M de Lange, A Salter.

My Dream XI Team

P Salt, C Ingram, L Wright (C), F Zaman, L Evans, C Cooke (WK), D Wiese, R Topley, Rashid Khan, M de Lange, A Salter.

Sussex Sharks vs Glamorgan Probable Playing XIs —

Sussex Sharks: Luke Wright (C), Chris Jordan, Laurie Evans, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley, David Wiese, Alex Carey (WK), Philip Salt, Rashid Khan, Ollie Robinson/Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins.

Glamorgan: Fakhar Zaman, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram (C), Billy Root, Chris Cooke (WK), Jeremy Lawlor, Lukas Carey, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Graham Wagg, Marchant de Lange.

SQUADS–

Sussex Sharks: Luke Wright (C), Chris Jordan, Laurie Evans, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley, David Wiese, Alex Carey (WK), Philip Salt, Rashid Khan, Ollie Robinson/Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Will Beer, Ben Brown, Harry Finch, Aaron Thomason, Luke Evans.

Glamorgan: Fakhar Zaman, David Lloyd, Colin Ingram (C), Billy Root, Chris Cooke (WK), Jeremy Lawlor, Lukas Carey, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Graham Wagg, Marchant de Lange, Callum Taylor, Owen Morgan, Kiran Carlson.

