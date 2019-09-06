Dream11 Team Sussex vs Worcestershire Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Quarter-Final – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T20 Match SUS vs WOR at County Ground in Hove: In what will be a repeat of last year’s final, Sussex and Worcestershire will see each other in what is expected to be a highly entertaining quarter-final clash at the County Ground in Hove. Both the teams had a roller-coaster ride in the league stages but managed to sneak into the quarterfinals of the T20 Blast 2019.

While Sussex finished their league campaign with 19 points, Worcestershire must be thanking their stars for making it to the last-eight with just 14 points. The defending champions will miss the service of Hamish Rutherford but they would have Moeen Ali joining their ranks with his all-round ability. The trio of Wright, Salt and Evans at the top have done most of the damages for Sussex and would be expected the wreak the same.

TOSS – The toss between Sussex and Worcestershire will take place at 11:00 PM (IST)!

Time: 11:30 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground in Hove.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Ben Cox.

Batsmen: Luke Wright, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Delray Rawlins.

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, David Wiese.

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Pat Brown, Ed Bernard.

My Dream11 Team

Luke Wright, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Delray Rawlins, Ben Cox (WK), Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, David Wiese, Chris Jordan, Pat Brown, Ed Bernard.

Probable Playing XIs

Sussex: Luke Wright, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Alex Carey, Ollie Robinson, Chris Jordan, Will Beer, Danny Briggs and Reece Topley.

Worcestershire: Riki Wessels, Moeen Ali, Tom Fell, Ben Cox, Ross Whiteley, Daryl Mitchell, Wayne Parnell, Ed Bernard, Joe Leach, Dillon Pennington and Patrick Brown.

SQUADS-

Sussex: Luke Wright, Phil Salt, Laurie Evans, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Alex Carey, Ollie Robinson, Chris Jordan, Will Beer, Danny Briggs and Reece Topley, Harry Finch, Ben Brown, George Garton.

Worcestershire: Riki Wessels, Moeen Ali, Tom Fell, Ben Cox, Ross Whiteley, Daryl Mitchell, Wayne Parnell, Ed Bernard, Joe Leach, Dillon Pennington and Patrick Brown, George Rhodes and Charlie Morris.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SUS Dream11 Team/ WOR Dream11 Team/ Sussex Dream11 Team/ Worcestershire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.