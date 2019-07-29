Dream11 Team Svanholm Cricket Club vs Dreux Cricket Club European Cricket League-T10 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Group A ECL-T10 Match SVH vs DRX at La Manga Club:

After the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League, European Cricket League is the latest addition and it promises more fun. It is a 10-over game where teams will look to go after the bowling from the word go. It is being marketed as cricket’s equivalent to football’s UEFA Champions League. The three-day event starts from July 29 and winds up on July 31. A total of 17 matches will be played with domestic champions from Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Russia and Spain fighting it out to be crowned as ‘Kings of Europe’.

TOSS – The toss between Svanholm Cricket Club vs Dreux Cricket Club will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: La Manga Club.

My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Nisar, Zahir Ammar, Zishan Shah (CAPTAIN), Shuaib Rashid, Muhammad Bhatti, Niaz Hamza, Mads Henriksen, Saud Munir (VICE-CAPTAIN), Afridi Yaseen, Jonas Henriksen, Eugene Moleon

SVH vs DRX Predicted 11

Svanholm Cricket Club (Playing XI): Abdul Hashmi, Zishan Shah, Shuaib Rashid, Said Alam, Mads Henriksen, Saud Munir, Eugene Moleon, Jonas Henriksen, Zeeshan Khan

Dreux Cricket Club (Playing XI): Zahir Ammar, Mohammad Nisar, Gul Zahid, Rab Nawaz, Muhammad Bhatti, Niaz Hamza, Afridi Ishaq, Afridi Yaseen, Sher Afridi, Wahid Abdul, Ahmad Nabi, Naib Kamran

SQUADS

Svanholm Cricket Club: Saif Ahmad, Toqeer Ahmad, Said Alam, James Fenwick, Abdul Hashmi, Jonas Henriksen, Mads Henriksen, Zeeshan Khan, Eugene Moleon, Saud Munir, Shuain Rashid, Asad Shah, Hamid Shah, Zishan Shah, Atta Ullah

Dreux Cricket Club: Niaz Hamza, Muhammad Noor, Zahir Ammar, Gul Saeed, Mohammad Nisar, Rab Nawaz, Gul Zahid, Muhammad Bhatti, Afridi Ishaq, Afridi Yaseen, Ahmad Nabi, Wahid Abdul, Sher Afridi, Naib Kamran, Mohammad Shahzeb

