Dream11 Team Svanholm Cricket Club vs SG Findorff European Cricket League T10 Semi-Final Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s T10 Match SVH vs FDF at La Manga Club: The second semifinal of the inaugural edition of European Cricket League T10 will see Svanholm Cricket Club from Denmark taking on Germany’s domestic champions SG Findorff for a position in the final. It will be a proud moment for both the teams as coming to the semifinal of a global tournament is no mean task. Also, given the environment in which these clubs play their one must laud their efforts. Most of the club participating in this edition of European Cricket League T10 are self-sustained by the players themselves without any external support.

TOSS – The toss between Svanholm Cricket Club vs SG Findorff will take place at 6.15 PM (IST)

Time: 6.30 PM IST

Venue: La Manga Club

My Dream XI Team

Abdul Hashmi, ZM Shah, Iftikhar Khan, Ammar Khalid, Israr Khan, Z Khan(C), S Munir, Farooq Amirie, MS Henriksen (VC), A Ullah, JC Fenwick.

Probable Playing XIs —

SG Findorff: Aziz Dawodzy, Ammar Khalid, Iftikhar Khan, Israr Khan, Rashad Mehmood, Maroof Shah, Hamid Wardak,Luqman Ahmad, Fakhar Ahmed, Farooq Amirie, Shafqat Ashraf, Satar Darwesh.

Svanholm Cricket Club: JS Henriksen, ZM Shah, MS Henriksen, T Ahmad, AW Hashmi, Z Khan, S Munir, SH Rashid, A Ullah, JC Fenwick, E Moleon.

SQUADS–

SG Findorff: Luqman Ahmad, Fakhar Ahmed, Farooq Amirie, Ahsan Ashraf, Shafqat Ashraf, Satar Darwesh, Aziz Dawodzy, Mohammad Jalil, Ammar Khalid, Iftikhar Khan, Israr Khan, Rashad Mehmood, Maroof Shah, Skander Shakar, Hamid Wardak.

Svanholm Cricket Club: Saif Ahmad, Toqeer Ahmad, Said Alam, James Fenwick, Abdul Hashmi, Jonas Henriksen, Mads Henriksen, Zeeshan Khan, Eugene Moleon, Saud Munir, Shuain Rashid, Asad Shah, Hamid Shah, Zishan Shah, Atta Ullah.

