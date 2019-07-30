Dream11 Predictions

Team SVH vs CLJ European Cricket League-T10 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Group A ECL-T10 Match Svanholm Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Club at La Manga Club:

For Cluj, it is about winning after they lost on Day 1 and for Svanholm they would like to maintain their winning run. Cluj will play the first and 3rd game on Tuesday while Svanholm will mark their presence in 3rd and 5th matches.

TOSS – The toss between Svanholm Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Club will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: La Manga Club.

Svanholm Cricket Club vs Cluj Cricket Club Dream11

Keeper – S Periyalwar

Batsmen – ZM Shah, T Singh (VC), P Florin, S Munir,

All-Rounders – S Nadigotla, MS Henriksen

Bowlers – AK Chandrasekaran, Z Khan (C), JS Henriksen, T Ahmad

SVH vs CLJ My Dream11 Team

S Periyalwar, ZM Shah, T Singh (VC), P Florin, S Munir, S Nadigotla, MS Henriksen, AK Chandrasekaran, Z Khan (C), JS Henriksen, T Ahmad

Probable Playing XIs:

Svanholm Cricket Club:

JS Henriksen, ZM Shah, MS Henriksen, T Ahmad, AW Hashmi, Z Khan, S Munir, SH Rashid, A Ullah, JC Fenwick, E Moleon.

Cluj Cricket Club:

N Hamza, AZ Nabi, N Kamran, MT Bhatti, SN Afridi, Z Ammar, M Shahzeb, W Abdul, HD Alexandre, AM Yaseen, AM Ishaq.

