Dream11 Predictions

Team TAM vs GUJ Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 112 Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Fortune Giants at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula:

Tamil Thalaivas lock horns with the Giants in what is expected to be a battle of the underdogs. Both the sides have had a bad season and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table. Thalaivas have lost 12 on the trot and would like to break the monotony with a win, but it will not be an easy task for Ajay Thakur’s men against the Giants. The Giants have Rohit Gulia, who has had a marvellous season individually and his team will look for another top show against the Thalaivas.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Thalaivas vs Gujarat Fortune Giants will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula

My Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Rohit Gulia (A), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Mohit Chhillar (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ankit (D).

Predicted Starting 7s

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Rohit Gulia (All rounder), Sunil Kumar (D), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), GB More (R), Sonu Jaglan (R), Ankit (D).

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Anand (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Ajit (D).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TAM Dream11 Team/ GUJ Dream11 Team/ Gujarat Fortunegiants Dream11 Team/ Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.