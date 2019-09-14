DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team TAM vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 90 Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall: The second Pro Kabaddi League match of today will see the Tamil Thalaivas and the Haryana Steelers taking on each other. Relinquishing at the bottom of the points table, the Thalaivas come off a humiliating defeat of 25-51 against Patna Pirates in their last match.

However, they can take confidence from their last outing against the Steelers which they won 35-28. This time, however, it won’t be easy as Haryana have come a long way from that and are comfortably sitting at the third spot.

The Steelers though failed to win their last match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers which ended on a tie. But the good thing is almost all of the Haryana players contributed with points. Vikash Khandola and Prasanth Kumar had a good game on the raiding front, while Sunil and Ravi Kumar played brilliantly for their High 5s in defence.

Tamil Thalaivas missed the service of Ajay Thakur dearly as their star raider Rahul Chaudhuri failed again. However, Ajith was on top of his game for his Super 10. The defenders let their team down as they could manage only six tackle points. Manjeet Chillar had a horrible night, while Sagar did a decent job.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: V Ajith Kumar, Vikash Khandola.

All-rounders: Ran Singh.

Defenders: Sunil, Ravi Kumar, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Sagar.

TAM vs HAR My Dream11 Team

V Ajith Kumar, Vikash Khandola, Ran Singh, Sunil, Ravi Kumar, Dharamraj Cheralathan (C), Sagar.

TAM vs HAR Predicted Starting 7s —

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet Chhillar(C), Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Ajay Thakur/ Vineet Sharma and Sagar.

Haryana Steelers: Dharmaraj Cheralathan (C), Sunil, Vinay/ Naveen, Vikash Khandola, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale.

