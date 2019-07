Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today

Dream11 Team TAM vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 16 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai:

This is the battle of the equals when Patna Pirates lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in Mumbai. While Pirates beat the Titans earlier, Thalaivas had a heartbreak when they lost by a narrow margin against Delhi. While the Thalaivas would look to get back to winning ways, Pirates would hope their dream run continues. Pardeep Narwal has been in ominous form picking 17 raid points already. The Thalaivas will bank on Rahul and Ajay in the raiding department. Shabeer Bapu has also looked in good form.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates will take place at 7.25 PM!

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team

Pardeep Narwal, Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Manjeet Chillar, Jaideep, Mohit Chhillar, Himanshu

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Predicted Lineups

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Shabeer Bapu (R), Manjeet Chillar (all-rounder), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Sagar (D), Himanshu (D).

