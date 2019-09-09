DREAM11 TEAM PREDICTION

Dream11 Team TAM vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 83 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata: In what will be a battle between the two bottom-placed teams, Tamil Thalaivas will Take on Patna Pirates in the second match of the day at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, on Monday. Despite being on a six-match losing streak, the Pirates can take inspiration from their last encounter against the Thalaivas which they won 24-23.

Pirates are almost out of the contention for a place in the semifinals as they have been unable to revive their fate in what has been a nightmarish season for them. In the last game, their star raider Pardeep Narwal played brilliantly for his 14 raid points. But, none of his teammates complemented the raider as they suffered a humiliating defeat. On the defensive front, Monu and Hadi Oshtorak were not up to the mark as they managed only six tackle points between them.

Despite boasting with some of the best raiders in the world, Tamil Thalaivas have failed miserably in the ongoing season of Pro Kabaddi League. In their last match which was against the Dabang Delhi, Rahul Chaudhuri and V Ajith Kumar were on top of their game as they scored 15=4 and nine raid points respectively. But a dismal performance from the defenders meant the Chennai-based side was always second to Delhi. Star defenders Manjeet Chillar had a horrible outing as he scored no tackle points.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhuri, V Ajith Kumar.

All-rounders: Vikas Jaglan.

Defenders: Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Mohit Chillar.

My Dream11 Team

Pardeep Narwal (C), Rahul Chaudhuri, V Ajith Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Mohit Chillar.

Predicted Starting 7s —

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet Chhillar(C), Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Ajay Thakur and Sagar.

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (C), Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Monu, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak and Vikas Jaglan.

