Dream11 Team TN vs BIH – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Elite Group C Match Between Tamil Nadu vs Bihar, Elite Group C, Round 4 – Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019: Riding high on confidence after two back-to-back wins, Tamil Nadu have emerged as the side to beat in the coveted Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019. They will next take on Bihar in Round 4 match of the Elite Group C at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur.

TN are also one of the luckiest sides in VHt to get both their matches completed without rain interruptions. Newly appointed Tamil Nadu skipper – Dinesh Karthik played a match-winning hand with unbeaten fifty to guide his team to a perfect win over strong Rajasthan side in the first game. Karthik followed it with a 91-ball 95 against Services to help Tamil Nadu reach 294/8 from 55/4. He shared a 144-run partnership with C Hari Nishanth (73) while the lower-order added quick runs to the total. K Vignesh’s five-wicket haul bundled out the opponents for a paltry 82.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Nadu and Bihar will take place at 8.30 AM (IST).

Time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur.

My Dream11 Team

Abhinav Mukund (C), Babul Kumar, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik (vc), N Jagadeesan (wk), Keshav Kumar, Shasheem Rathour, Ashutosh Aman, T Natarajan, M Mohammed, K Vignesh

TN vs BIH Probable Playing XIs —

Tamil Nadu: N Jagadeesan, Abhinav Mukund, R Sai Kishore, Baba Aparajith, Hari Nishant, Dinesh Karthik (C/wk), Shahrukh Khan, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, K Vignesh, T Natarajan.

Bihar: Babul Kumar, Shasheem Rathour, Vikash Ranjan (wk), Keshav Kumar, MD Rahmatullah, Sachin Kumar, Ashutosh Aman (C), Vivek Kumar, Rohan Kumar, Samar Quadri, Kamlesh Kumar

SQUADS —

Bihar: Babul Kumar, Shasheem Rathour, Vikash Ranjan (wk), Keshav Kumar, MD Rahmatullah, Sachin Kumar, Ashutosh Aman (C), Vivek Kumar, Rohan Kumar, Samar Quadri, Kamlesh Kumar, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Aditya Kumar, Nikku Singh, Vikash Yadav.

Tamil Nadu: N Jagadeesan, Abhinav Mukund, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Baba Aparajith, Hari Nishanth, Dinesh Karthik (wk/C), Shahrukh Khan, Murugan Ashwin, M Mohammed, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Jagatheesan Kousik, Abhishek Tanwar, M Siddharth, Washington Sundar.

