Dream11 Team TEL vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 72 Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas at Sree Kantereeva Stadium, Bengaluru: The second match of the day will see Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas fighting it out in what is expected to be a delightful contest at the Sree Kantereeva Stadium in Bengaluru.

Telugu Titans are in a desperate need to win with only 24 points in their kitty. The star raiders of the team, the Desai brothers, have failed miserably in the last few matches. They could manage only eight points in their outing against Puneri Paltans, while the third raider Amit Kumar could pull no raiding points to his name. However, the defenders have been the real heroes for them with C Arun and Vishal Bhardwaj putting in some brilliant performances at the back.

The good news for the Tamil Thalaivas is the Rahul Chaudhuri seemed to have regained his usual form as he gave his best performance of the season with eight raid points against Bengaluru in the last match. However, Ajay Thakur, who has been doing reasonably well, failed against the Bulls as he managed only four points. Manjit Chillar was the star for the Thalaivas at the back and was ably supported by Mohit Chillar and Ran Singh.

TOSS – The toss between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will take place at 8:25 PM!

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sree Kantereeva Stadium, Bengaluru.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: Ajay Thakur, Siddharth Desai, Rahul Chaudhuri.

All-rounders: Manjeet Chillar

Defenders: C Arun, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohit Chillar.

TEL vs TAM My Dream11 Team

Ajay Thakur, Siddharth Desai, Rahul Chaudhuri, Manjeet Chillar, C Arun, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohit Chillar.

Predicted Starting 7s —

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan, C. Arun, and Amit Kumar.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, Sagar, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar, and Ajeet.

