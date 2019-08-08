Dream11 Team Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 31 TEL vs BLR Steelers at Patliputra Indoor Stadium, Patna: Bengaluru Bulls would be riding high on confidence ahead of their southern derby clash against Telugu Titans. They will take the court on the back of a thrilling victory over Bengal Warriors in their last outing. A 29-point raiding effort from ‘Hi-Flyer’ Pawan Sehrawat and six tackle points by Saurabh Nandal saw the Bulls get better of the Warriors 43-42.

Telugu Titans have not yet managed to register a victory in this edition of Pro Kabaddi League and have every right to be disappointed. They came closest to their first victory in the last match against UP Yoddha but a technical point awarded to the Yoddhas in the final minute made sure the game ended at 20-20.

Team Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru BullsMatch Details

TOSS – The toss between Team Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls will take place at 7:25 PM!

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

My Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat (C), Siddharth Desai, Saurabh Nandal, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan , Amit Sheoran and Vishal Bhardwaj (VC).

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Seven–

Telugu Titans: Abozar Mighani (C), Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, Suraj Desai, Farhad Milaghardhan, C. Arun and Rakesh Gowda.

Bengaluru Bulls- Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat and Saurabh Nandal.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TEL Dream11 Team/ BLR Dream11 Team/ Telugu Titans Dream11 Team/ Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Kabaddi Tips and more.