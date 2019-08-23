Dream11 Predictions

Team TN vs MUM Pro Kabaddi League 2019 – Kabaddi Prediction Tips For Today’s PKL Match 55 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai: The Thalaivas would like to end their home leg with a win over U Mumba and for that, they will hope Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur fire. Atrachali would have the responsibility to defend the star raiders.

The Ajay Thakur-led side is on the sixth position in the leaders’ board and they would be desperate to make an upward progression to keep their play-offs hopes alive. From nine games, Thalaivas have won three, lost four matches, and two of their matches ended in a tie.

TOSS – The toss between Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba will take place at 8.25 PM!

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Raiders: The likes of Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Abhishek Singh are must-have’s in the fantasy 7’s for their abilities to demolish the best of the defenders.

Defenders: The strength of Fazel Atrachali, Mohit Chillar, Ajit in defence are well-documented. The trio can easily walk into any fantasy 7 for their power and skill-set.

All-Rounders: Sandeep Narwal’s selection for this slot is almost a no-brainer as he is equally good for defence and offence for the Panthers.

My Dream XI Team

Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari, Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Mohit Chillar, Ajit, Sandeep Narwal

Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: Predicted Lineups

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar, and Ajeet.

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko, Arjun Deshwal.

