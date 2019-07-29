Dream11 Team Toronto Nationals vs Winnipeg Hawks Global T20 Canada 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match TOR vs WH at CAA Centre Brampton Ontario: Toronto Nationals did not have the best of start to this year’s Global T20 Canada 2019. However, after losing their first game defending champions Vancouver Knights in the tournament opener, the Yuvraj Singh-led side made a comeback in their next game versus Edmonton Royals.

Chasing 192 in 19 overs, they lost early wickets but got their innings back on track with captain Yuvraj Singh contributing with an important knock. However, it was the lower-order that came in with a stupendous performance to bail out the Toronto Nationals. They currently find themselves in the middle of the points table.

TOSS – The toss between Toronto Nationals vs Winnipeg Hawks will take place at 9.30 PM (IST)!

Time: 10 PM IST

Venue: CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicket-keeper: Umar Akmal from the Hawks presents himself as the best option to earn the slot for the glove worker.

Batsmen: With some big names from both the teams, it would be a tough choice to pick the best batsmen. But one should go with the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Dwayne Smith, Shaiman Anwar and Calum Macleod as the batsmen for the fantasy eleven involving this match.

All-rounders: With cricketers like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and JP Duminy one should not possess much doubt in the mind while selecting the all-rounders for this team.

Bowlers: Rayad Emrit, Jeremy Gordon and Manpreet Gony should make the best bowling unit out of both the teams.

My Dream XI Team

Umar Akmal (WK), Dwayne Smith, Shaiman Anwar, Yuvraj Singh (C), Calum Macleod, JP Duminy, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Rayad Emrit, Jeremy Gordon and Manpreet Gony.

Probable Playing XIs —

Toronto Nationals: Rodrigo Thomas, Calum MacLeod, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Yuvraj Singh (C), Kieron Pollard, Chris Green, Ravinderpal Singh, Manpreet Gony, Mark Montfort, Salman Nazar, Jeremy Gordon.

Winnipeg Hawks: Dwayne Smith, Umar Akmal, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwayne Bravo, Shaiman Anwar, Hamza Tariq (wk), Sunny Sohal, Rayad Emrit (C), Paul van Meekeren, Kaleem Sana, Umair Ghani.

SQUADS —

Toronto Nationals: Brendon McCullum, Yuvraj Singh, (C) Kieron Pollard, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Manpreet Gony, Chris Green, Calum MacLeod, Chirag Suri, Ghulam Shabber, Jeremy Gordon, Ravinderpal Singh, Salman Nazar, Rodrigo Thomas, Mark Montfort, Mitchell McClenaghan.

Winnipeg Hawks: Dwayne Smith, Umar Akmal, Jean-Paul Duminy, Dwayne Bravo, Shaiman Anwar, Hamza Tariq (wk), Sunny Sohal, Rayad Emrit (C), Paul van Meekeren, Kaleem Sana, Umair Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Rameez Shahzad, Varun Sehdev, Umar Ghani, Romesh Eranga.

