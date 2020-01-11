Dream11 Team

TOT vs LIV Premier League 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s Match Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London 11:00 PM IST:

Dream11 Team Prediction Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FC Premier League 2019-20 – Fantasy Football Tips For Today’s Match TOT vs LIV at Hotspur Stadium, London: The Premier League match will be live telecast on the Star Sports Network. – Star Sports Select, Select HD. The live streaming of the Premier League 2019-20 match can be live-streamed on Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FC Match Details

Date: January 11, 2020 (India)

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur, London

TOT vs LIV My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Joseph Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Serge Aurier

Midfielders: Sadio Mane, Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso, Jordan Henderson

Attackers: Mohamed Salah, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son

TOT vs LIV Dream11 Probable Playing XI

Tottenham Hotspur: Paulo Gazzaniga (GK), Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier, Giovani Lo Celso, Eric Dier, Dele Alli, Ryan Sessegnon, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son

Liverpool FC: Alisson Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TOT Dream11 Team / LIV Dream11 Team / Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team/ Liverpool FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.