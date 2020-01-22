Dream11 Team Prediction

TOT vs NOR Premier League 2019-20 Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Football Today’s Match Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 1:00 AM IST January 23:

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips

Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich City Match Details

Date: January 23, 2020 (India)

Time: 1:00 AM IST

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TOT vs NOR My Dream11 Team

Krul, Tanganga, Aurier, Vertonghen, Alderweirald, Lo Celso, Alli, Buendia, Cantwell, Son, Pukki

Probable Playing XI

Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Tanganga; Lo Celso, Winks, Fernandes; Alli, Son, Lucas

Norwich City: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram; Tettey, McLean, Buendia, Duda, Cantwell; Pukki

SQUADS

Norwich City: Tim Krul, Ralf Fährmann, Michael McGovern, Archie Mair, Max Aarons, Sam Byram, Grant Hanley, Christoph Zimmermann, Timm Klose, Philip Heise, Akin Famewo, Ben Godfrey, Patrick Roberts, Mario Vrancic, Moritz Leitner, Onel Hernández, Jamal Lewis, Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendía, Tom Trybull, Josip Drmic, Kenny McLean, Ibrahim Amadou, Alexander Tettey, Dennis Srbeny, Marco Stiepermann, Teemu Pukki, Adam Idah

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris, Paulo Gazzaniga, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sánchez, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker-Peters. Serge Aurier, Ben Davies, Heung-Min Son, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane, Troy Parrott

