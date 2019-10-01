Dream11 Predictions

Team Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match TOT vs BAY at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Tottenham Hotspur will host Bayern Munich at home for a Champions League clash. After making the finals last year, the Spurs have not got off to a good start this season and would like to change things around when they lock horns with a formidable Bayern Munich squad.

In attacking midfield, we’ll likely see Philippe Coutinho, with Thomas Müller relegated to the bench.

In midfield, we will probably see a pairing of Joshua Kimmich and Thiago Alcantara.

David Alaba has only just recovered from a thigh injury and is unlikely to feature in the clash. The Spurs will bank on Harry Kane to rise to the occasion.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Match Details

Date: September 2, 2019.

Time: 00:30 PM IST (October 2).

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

TOT vs BAY Dream11 Predictions

Lloris, Alaba, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Coutinho, Gnabry, Eriksen, Winks, Sissoko, Lewandowski, Kane

TOT vs BAY Probable Starting XI

Playing 11 of TOT:

Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Winks, Ndombele; Eriksen; Kane, Son

Playing 11 of BAY:

Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Boateng, Alaba; Kimmich, Alcantara; Gnabry, Coutinho, Perisic; Lewandowski

