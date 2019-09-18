Dream11 Predictions
Team Tottenham Hotspur vs Olympiacos UEFA Champions League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match TOT vs OLY at Karaiskakis Stadium:
After reaching the finals of the Champions League last year, Tottenham Hotspur will be back in Europe once again this season as they start their campaign with Olympiacos away from home. As expected, Tottenham would start favourites as their only challenge would be the away factor. Olympiacos finished runner-up in the Greek Super League last season. This has been a dream season for the hosts as they are undefeated, with eight wins and a draw. The visitors should never underestimate their Greek opponents as they are very much capable of coming up with a surprise.
Last Five Games of TOT:
W TOT 4-0 CRY
D ARS 2-2 TOT
L TOT 0-1 NEW
D MNC 2-2 TOT
W TOT 3-1 AVL
Last Five Games of OLY:
W OLY 5-0 VOL
W LAR 0-1 OLY
W FKKR 1-2 OLY
W OLY 1-0 AST
W OLY 4-0 FKKR
Head to Head Record:
TOT 3-0 OLY
TOT vs OLY UEFA League 2019-20 Match Details
Date: September 19, 2019.
Time: 12:30 AM IST (September 19).
Venue: Karaiskakis Stadium.
Probable Starting XI–
Olympiacos: Sa; Elabdellaoui, Meriah, Cisse, Koutris, Camara, Guilherme, Randjelovic, Valbuena, Podence, El Arabi
Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Ndombele, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane
