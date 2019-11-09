Dream11 Prediction

Team Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United English Premier League 2019-20 – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match TOT vs SHF at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 08:30 PM IST:

The Spurs are not having a good season and would like to get their campaign back on track. Contract rebel Christian Eriksen’s form remains a worry whereas Tottenham is also a little light in defence. Four wins, four draws and just three losses mean Sheffield has had a decent season.

TIME- The kick-off time of EPL match Tottenham Hotspur vs Sheffield United is 08:30 PM (IST).

Date: November 9, 2019 (Saturday).

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

TOT vs SHF My Dream11 Team

Dean Henderson; Jack O’Connell, Davinson Sanchez, Danny Rose; Dele Alli, John Lundstram, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso; Lys Mousset, Harry Kane, Heung-min Son

Probable Playing XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Gazzaniga; Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose; Sissoko, Ndombele; Eriksen/Lo Celso, Alli, Son; Kane.

Sheffield United: Henderson; Basham, Egan, O’Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick/Robinson, Mousset.

