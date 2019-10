Dream11 Predictions

Dream11 Team TKR vs BAR – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Match 28 Between Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents, Caribbean Premier League 2019: In a high-octane clash, defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders will host Barbados Tridents in one of the most awaited games of CPL 2019. Eyeing to seal a playoff spot, both Knight Riders and Tridents will look to put their best foot forward in the match no. 28 at the Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad. While Trinbago Knight Riders have nine points in the points table, Barbados Tridents aren’t too far behind with eight. Knight Riders will bank largely upon their captain, Kieron Pollard to lead them to a top-two finish. In their last meeting of CPL 2019, Barbados Tridents had trumped the defending champions. JP Duminy scored the fastest fifty in CPL history in that encounter which saw Barbados kickstart a good run of form in the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Tridents will take place at 4 AM (IST).

Time: 4.30 AM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Wicketkeeper – Johnson Charles

Batsmen – Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Darren Bravo

All-Rounders – Jimmy Neesham, Jason Holder, Shakib al Hasan

Bowlers – Harry Gurney, Hayden Walsh, Chris Jordan

My Dream11 Team

Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro (C), Alex Hales, Darren Bravo, Jimmy Neesham (vc), Jason Holder, Shakib al Hasan, Johnson Charles, Harry Gurney, Hayden Walsh and Chris Jordan.

TKR vs BAR Probable Playing XIs —

Trinbago Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Darren Bravo, Jimmy Neesham, Javon Searles, Chris Jordan, Khary Pierre and Ali Khan.

Barbados Tridents: Alex Hales, Johnson Charles (wk), JP Duminy, Shakib Al Hasan, Jonathan Carter, Justin Greaves, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Harry Gurney, Hayden Walsh and Jason Holder (C).

SQUADS —

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Mark Deyal, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Kieron Pollard (C), James Neesham, Javon Searles, Chris Jordan, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sunil Narine.

Barbados Tridents: Johnson Charles (wk), Alex Hales, Shakib Al Hasan, Jean-Paul Duminy, Justin Greaves, Raymon Reifer, Jonathan Carter, Ashley Nurse, Jason Holder (C), Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney, Josh Lalor, Shai Hope, Chemar Holder, Roshon Primus, Leniko Boucher, Joshua Bishop.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ TKR Dream11 Team/ BAR Dream11 Team/ Trinbago Knight Dream11 Team/ Barbados Tridents Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more.